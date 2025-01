Les banques qui ont prêté l’argent pour le rachat de Twitter essayer de se débarrasser de leur prêts, en les revendant pour 90% à 95% de leur valeur (5% à 10% de perte). Elles ne semblent pas croire pas en la valeur de la boite, ni en la capacité de Musk à rembourser.

WSJ - Wall Street Banks Prepare to Sell Billions of Dollars of X Loans

Banks are getting ready to sell billions of dollars in debt borrowed by Elon Musk’s X, bringing Wall Street a step closer to exiting the nerve-racking deal that financed the social-media company’s buyout.

The debt has been an albatross on the banks since they backed Musk’s $44 billion deal with around $13 billion in financing. The price Musk paid for Twitter was high, even at the time of his purchase, and the company’s rocky performance had knocked down the value. The deal is considered one of the worst that banks agreed to finance since the 2008 financial crisis.

With the X debt, the banks have waited—and waited—for a moment when both the markets and the company’s financial health would open the window to sell without huge losses.

