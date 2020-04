Apple dévoilerait son casque en juin, selon Jon Prosser

You ready for this? 👀



Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC



AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct



☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”



End goal: phase out Beats 🤫