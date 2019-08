Visiblement, le Xbox Game Pass est très bon pour les affaires des indépendants

No More Robots hit $3m in lifetime revenue today, one week after the Nowhere Prophet launch, and 2 years into our existence



Rough breakdown:

Steam (4 games) = 66% of that total

Xbox (1 game) = 30%

GOG, Humble, etc = 4%



The next 12 months:

More games!

More Xbox!

Switch!

PS4! pic.twitter.com/hbXhvRPPR3