Pour PayPal, mourir est une violation de sa politique de confidentialité

Excuse the language but this is beyond the fucking pale. @AskPayPal @PayPalUK - who were informed of Lindsay's death 3 weeks ago - have sent HER a letter claiming breach of contract due to her being deceased. What the hell? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/4zelBLGszc

PayPal have been in touch, have apologised sincerely and have promised to change whatever they need to internally to ensure this can't happen again. I just hope more orgs can apply empathy and common sense to avoid hurting the recently bereaved.