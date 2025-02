Et non ça ne va pas être « simple » : FAA close to canceling $2.4 billion Verizon contract in favor of Musk’s Starlink - The Washington Post, ça va être couteux et en première analyse c’est encore idiot. En gros c’est « urgent » mais pour pouvoir faire le contract avec spaceX il va falloir déjà perdre un an pour trouver une solution avec Verizon qui avait déjà remporté l’appel d’offre…

Jessica Tillipman, the associate dean for government and procurement law studies at George Washington University School of Law, said terminating a contract can be expensive, time consuming and could lead to litigation.

“When the government terminates a contract it’s not like it shuts off the spigot,” she said. “It’s expensive to wind down a contract. It’s very expensive and it’s complicated.”

She said negotiating a settlement can take a year.

In awarding a new contract, agencies generally must comply with rules for competitive bidding. There are exceptions, including urgency, she said.

“But the question is, how is it so urgent when you already had a contractor dealing with it?,” said Tillipman, adding that there are many different guardrails within the federal acquisition system to make sure things are fair, transparent and efficient.

“However, in the last few weeks she said many of these guardrails have been tested, which will likely lead to litigation,” she said.