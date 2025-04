Pierre_Remi

“Let’s reimagine the flight suit. Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman. I think the suits are elegant but they also bring a little spice to space,” she told the outlet.

“Simplicity was important, and comfort, and fit,” Garcia told the Times of the suits. “But we also wanted something that was a little dangerous, like a motocross outfit. Or a ski suit. Flattering and sexy.”

Sánchez also confirmed that she’s wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear on the space flight.

In a recent interview with Elle, the six women confirmed they are going to space in full makeup.

“Space is going to finally be glam. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that,” said Perry, who also declared, “We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”