Comme prévu par Yann LeCun :

https://x.com/ylecun/status/1640122342570336267

Yann LeCun - Mar 27, 2023

I have claimed that Auto-Regressive LLMs are exponentially diverging diffusion processes. Here is the argument: Let e be the probability that any generated token exits the tree of « correct » answers. Then the probability that an answer of length n is correct is (1-e)^n 1/



Errors accumulate.

The proba of correctness decreases exponentially.

One can mitigate the problem by making e smaller (through training) but one simply cannot eliminate the problem entirely.

A solution would require to make LLMs non auto-regressive while preserving their fluency.

The full slide deck is here.

This was my introductory position statement to the philosophical debate

“Do large language models need sensory grounding for meaning and understanding?”

Which took place at NYU Friday evening.

lecun-20230324-nyuphil.pdf - Google Drive