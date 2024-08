Oui, il disait que 1) ce bandeau restera tant qu’on aura besoin de grands capteurs de caméra, et que 2) peut-être de futures avancées software/IA rendront ce besoin moins nécessaire. De la source :

But while he says Google wants to “set a new era for phone design” with the Pixel 9, he doesn’t think a big bar will necessarily dominate Google’s future phones forever. To bump or not to bump? He says it depends on how much future phone buyers need big camera hardware inside.

“The desire to have really good photography is not going to go away,” Zellweger says. Today, that means big sensors and big lenses, which mean big bumps if you want the rest of the phone to stay thin.

But he suggests that designers might someday use thinner hardware because the computational photography and AI post-production techniques that Google and its rivals use could fill in gaps if thicker cameras were to be removed. (One example: Google just released its Zoom Enhance feature, which might someday lessen the demand for a long zoom lens.)