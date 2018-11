Elgato annonce son nouveau Cam Link, cette fois en 4K, au même prix

Introducing Cam Link 4K.



✅ Now supports up to 4K 30fps/1080p 60fps

✅ Now supports interlaced video

✅ Same great price at $129.95/€129.95



Unleash your camera.



Learn more: https://t.co/FI9Qh9teQ2 pic.twitter.com/7jaFHEDOdZ