Quota: only the few of internal structures would use titanium to reduce weight, most of the outside would be still aluminum features midnight black like surface.

Un commentaire sur 9to5mac donne une explication possible :

At best, titanium would result in a bout a 10-20% reduction in weight by being able to reduce wall size of headset structure. Thermo would be involved as titaniums ability to dissipate heat is 10x lower than aluminum. Most likely to connect all the rumors, a titanium frame would only have video and optical components, and the compute would be moved to the battery housing. If this were to happen, given advancements in M5 chip, this could result in up to a 40% weight reduction.