Games Awards 2018 : les nommés sont connus, Red Dead Redemption 2 grand favori ?
Par Alexandre Boero
Le 14 novembre 2018
La prestigieuse cérémonie des Games Awards 2018 aura lieu dans la nuit du 6 au 7 décembre. En attendant, Clubic vous propose de découvrir les nominés de cette année !
La cérémonie des Games Awards est chaque année très attendue, puisqu'elle récompense le meilleur du jeu vidéo et constitue le terrain idéal pour des annonces majeures (et il devrait y en avoir beaucoup cette année, nous promet-on). Présentée par son créateur, ancien journaliste et producteur de programmes de gaming, Geoff Keighley, la soirée aura lieu dans la nuit du jeudi 6 au vendredi 7 décembre à 2h30 du matin heure française.
Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man et God of War très bien représentés30 trophées seront mis en jeu lors de la cérémonie. Et nous avons désormais connaissance de la liste complète des nominés. Red Dead Redemption 2 pourrait faire une razzia puisque le titre de Rockstar Games est engagé dans huit catégories, tout comme God of War. Le phénomène Fortnite, lui, est en lice dans cinq catégories.
Avant de découvrir la liste complètes des nommés et les différentes catégories, précisons qu'il est possible de voter sur le site des Games Wards, sur Twitter, Facebook ou Messenger. Vous pouvez aussi voter depuis Discord et Alexa. Et les nommés sont :
Jeu de l'année
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment - SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Meilleur jeu en cours
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Meilleure réalisation
- A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Meilleure narration
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Meilleure direction artistique
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)
Meilleure bande originale
- Celeste (Lena Raine)
- God of War (Bear McCreary)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (John Paesano)
- Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
- Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)
Meilleur sound design
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Meilleure performance
- Bryan Dechart - Connor, Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge - Kratos, God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut (LA FAMILLE) - Kassandra, Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark - Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man
Prix de l'impact
- 11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)
Meilleur jeu AR/VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)
Meilleur jeu d'action
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Dragon Quest XI : Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Meilleur jeu de combat
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
- Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Meilleur jeu familial
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Meilleur jeu de stratégie
- BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive
- Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Meilleur jeu multijoueurs
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
Meilleur jeu étudiant
- Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences - Norway)
- Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
- JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
- LIFF (ISART Digital - France)
- RE: Charge (MIT)
Meilleur premier jeu indépendat
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
- Yoku's Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
Meilleur jeu esport
- CSGO
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Meilleur joueur esport
- Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)
- Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
- Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)
Meilleure team esport
- Astralis (CSGO)
- Cloud9 (LOL)
- Fnatic (LOL)
- London Spitfire (OWL)
- OG (DOTA2)
Meilleur coach esport
- Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)
- Cristian "ppasarel" Bănăseanu (OG)
- Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)
- Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
- Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)
- Janko "YNk" Paunovic (MiBR)
Meilleur événement esport E-League
- Major: Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
Meilleur animateur esport
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- AndersBlume
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Paul "RedEye" Chaloner
Meilleur moment esport
- Le retour deC9 en Triple OT contre FAZE (ELEAGUE)
- KT contre IG (LOL Worlds)
- G2 qui bat RNG (LOL Worlds)
- OG bat LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)
- SonicFox contre Go1 sur DBZ (EVO)
Prix du public : créateur de contenu de l'année
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
Alors, vos pronostics ?
