Évitez que le ransomware WannaCry puisse infecter votre ordinateur !
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows 8 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows 8 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP Embedded SP3 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP SP3 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP SP2 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows Server 2003 SP2 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
|Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows Server 2003 SP2 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017
