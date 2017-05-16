×

Télécharger Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows pour Windows

Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows

Téléchargé 155 fois les 7 derniers jours

Évitez que le ransomware WannaCry puisse infecter votre ordinateur !

32/64 bits

Microsoft propose un correctif qu'il vaut mieux avoir appliqué en prévention plutôt que d'avoir à subir le ransomware WannaCrypt ! Si vous n'êtes pas sûrs d'être à l'abri, n'hésitez pas une seconde !
Le lien ci-dessus se destine à Microsoft Windows 8 32 bits, pour les autres versions du logiciel correctif, veuillez effectuer votre téléchargement en bas de page


Qu'est-ce que le Microsoft WannaCrypt Hotfix Patch ?

Munis ou non d'un antivirus, peut-être n'êtes vous pas encore à l'abri du ransomware (logiciel malveillant de rançonnage) nommé WannaCry qui a fait pas mal de dégâts ces derniers jours ; 200 000 ordinateurs auraient effet déjà été infectés et leur données automatiquement chiffrées.

Pour rappel, une fois le système infecté par WannaCrypt, l'utilisateur ne peut plus accéder à ses données à moins de payer une rançon.

Afin de vous en prémunir définitivement Microsoft propose à tous ce correctif (ou hotfix patch en anglais dans le texte).

Puis-je installer ce correctif contre WannaCry ?

Le logiciel de prévention est évidemment complètement gratuit et disponible pour les versions de Microsoft Windows suivantes :
- Windows 2003 SP2 32 bits et Windows 2003 SP2 64 bits
- Windows XP SP3 32 bits et Windows XP SP2 64 bits
- Windows XP Embedded SP3 32 bits
- Windows 8 32 bits et Windows 8 64 bits

Comment installer ce correctif contre WannaCry ?

Rien de plus simple : téléchargez le logiciel approprié à votre système d'exploitation et exécutez-le. Il vous suffira de suivre les quelques instructions à l'écran.
Modifié le 16/05/2017 Publié par Ludovic Loth
Télécharger Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows

Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows 8 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows 8 (32 bits)
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows 8 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows 8 (64 bits)
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP Embedded SP3 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows XP
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP SP3 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows XP
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows XP SP2 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows XP
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows Server 2003 SP2 32 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows Server 2003
Correctif WannaCrypt pour Windows Server 2003 SP2 64 bits Publié le 16/05/2017 Windows Server 2003
