PC Portable Lenovo PC Portable ThinkPad S440 - 14" HD - Intel Core i3-4010U à 399 € @Cdiscount
Bonjour à tous !
Voici un super deal sur le PC Portable Lenovo ThinkPad S440 de 14 pouces HD disponible à 399 € au lieu de 799 €, le tout payable en 4 fois.
Cet ordinateur présente les caractéristiques suivantes :
RAM 4Go - Stockage SSD 128 Go
CPU : Intel Core i3 (4ème génération) 4010U - 1.7 GHz
14" - 1600 x 900 ( HD+ )
Processeur graphique : Intel HD Graphics 4400
Interfaces : 2 x USB 3.0, Socle, HDMI, LAN, Prise combo casque-microphone
Sans fil : Bluetooth, 802.11a-b-g-n
Système d'exploitation : Windows 8 Pro Edition 64 bits
399€
