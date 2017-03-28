Ensemble PC Portable ASUS X541UA-XX336T + Souris + Office + Sacoche à 499 € @Cdiscount
Les points forts :
CPU : Intel® Core™ i5-6198DU
15.6" - HD 1366x768
RAM : 4Go
SATA 1To 5400RPM 2.5' HDD
Processeur graphique : Intel® HD graphics
Interfaces : 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB3.1 Type C (gen 1), 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack, 1x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert, 1x VGA Port (D-Sub), 1x HDMI
Sans fil : 802.11bgn+Bluetooth 4.0 (Single band)
Système d'exploitation : Windows 10 (64bit)
web camera
Lecteur de carte mémoire : Lecteur carte SDXC
499€
